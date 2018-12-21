Mansfield Town aim to exend club record run at Stevenage

Mansfield Town aim to end their away games for 2018 by preserving their unbeaten away run and extending the new club record at Stevenage on Saturday.

Stags have gone a club record 13 away games unbeaten and are also on a 13-game unbeaten League Two run.

Boss David Flitcroft said: “We’ve been really good at home and really consistent away from home.

“We’re going down there with something to protect and something to honour with the away record.

“It’s something that the players want to protect. We’ve been difficult to beat home or away and we have to make sure that remains consistent on Saturday.”

Flitcroft believes the pre-season week in Portugal was the cornerstone of this run of form.

“When I look at the work they did in Portugal and how they committed to each other, that’s probably been the backbone,” he said.

“It gave us a foundation and we have had consistent performances throughout.

“By coming in last season you can assess the situation and find out who will take you forward and who wouldn’t.”

However, Stevenage are on the fringe of the play-off spots and will pose tough opposition.

“It is difficult down there. It’s tight and they are on top of you,” said Flitcroft.

“Dino Maamria is a manager who demands the best out of his players and demands high standards.

“They have had a really good season so far. They have been consistent and it’s been a productive season for them already.”

Stags will want to get last weekend’s disappointment out of their system when a long trip and overnight stop at Forest Green saw the game abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.

“The lads felt the Forest Green game was going to be in the lap of the gods instead of controlling your own destiny,” he said.

“The game could have hinged on a mistake. The players didn’t feel in full control and I certainly didn’t watching it as a manager.

“It was a disappointment, but we got a good 45 minutes under our belt.

“Monday’s training session was brilliant as you could see the frustration from not having completed a full 90 minutes.”