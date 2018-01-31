Mansfield Town agree loan deal for Sheffield Wednesday wide man

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has won the race to sign attacking wide midfield player Matt Penney on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.

The versatile 19-year-old becomes the Stags’ first Deadline Day signing, while a deal for an additional signing is currently being worked on.

Penney joined the Owls’ academy at the age of eight and progressed through the ranks at Hillsborough before signing his first professional contract in October 2015.

After a loan spell with League One side Bradford City last season, the gifted teenager returned to Hillsborough in the summer and has featured heavily for the Owls’ U23s this season, who sit top of the Premier Development League 2