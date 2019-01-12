Mansfield Town 0 Yeovil Town 1 - match gallery
Jordan Green hit the only goal of the game as Mansfield Town slipped to a shock defeat at home to Yeovil Town.
It left Stags facing back-to-back defeats after their 17-game unbeaten run ended at Carlisle last time out.
Mansfield Town v Yeovil Town'Mal Benning in second half action.
Mansfield Town v Yeovil Town'Mal Benning is brought down but didn't get the free kick.
Mansfield Town v Yeovil Town'Jordan Graham takes on a shot in the second half.
Mansfield Town v Yeovil Town'Tyler Walker turns to celebrate his second half goal which was ruled offside.
