MANSFIELD MEMORIES: Stags take revenge on Yeovil

In 2003/04 an injury-hit Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Football League newcomers Yeovil Town.

So revenge was sweet the following season as Stags blasted the Glovers 4-1 at Field Mill.

Yeovil arrived in good form, but Keith Curle’s men swept them aside in style.

Derek Asamoah got Mansfield away to the perfect start with a goal inside eight minutes after being set up superbly by Colin Larkin.

But Yeovil hit back with a Terry Skiverton header on 24 minutes.

After the break the Stags were frustrated time and time again as Larkin was denied in a one on one, Dave Artell wasted a free header from a corner and Alex Neil forced a great save from the keeper. But the breakthrough came on 67 minutes as Artell managed to head home from a Neil MacKenzie free kick.

Another MacKenzie free kick was headed home by Larkin two minutes later and the points were all but sealed.

A minute later it really was all over as Asamoah broke down the right and crossed for Wayne Corden to finish at the far post.

The crowd of 3,826 were jubilant.

But the Glovers bit back at home as they won 5-2 in April, Richie Barker missing a penalty.