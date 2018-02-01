Mansfield manager very satisfied with January transfer business after landing loan trio

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans declared himself very satisfied with the talented trio he landed before the January transfer window slammed shut this week.

Evans brought in three loanees in Peterborough striker Ricky Miller and Sheffield Wednesday winger Matt Penney, both on deadline day, plus Swansea midfielder Adam King, 48 hours earlier.

“It was hectic and a little bit pressured at times,” said Evans.

“But I am very happy. We were very careful in our targets.

“All three turned down other clubs to come here. You have to be able to sell players a vision and explain to them how many times you’ve seen them.

“We have sold them what this can be. They want to be part of this journey.”

King has already had a run-out in a Stags shirt as he played 45 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday at Rotherham – and he has already turned heads.

Evans said: “The people at Rotherham said Adam was stunning for the first half-hour of the game.

“That’s a big word for them to use as they had a lot of experienced Championship players out there.

“It was just getting him to know how we play. If we’d had Ricky and Matt in the door on Monday they would have both been involved too.”