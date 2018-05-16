MacDonald talks going well at Mansfield

Mansfield Town are pleased with the way talks are going with midfielder Alex MacDonald over a new extended contract.

Stags have taken up their one-year option after an excellent first full season with the club and are keen to keep him even longer.

Manager David Flitcroft said: “Talks have been going for about three weeks now and I am delighted with the way they are going. I have had some great communication with Macca and his agent.

“We got the CJ Hamilton contract out the way and then started talking to Macca. It’s been very positive.

“We had an option on Alex and that’s been exercised. But we are trying to get it extended longer than what the original option was.”

There were big cash bids for MacDonald in the transfer window which were fended off and Flitcroft added: “Macca is settled up here. His daughter has really settled in the area which is good.

“I’ve told him what I want from him and the leadership role I think he could do. The last four games he was back to his usual self. You could see it had settled him down as a person and a player.

“He has a good agent, who is mediating it. He is a very sensible agent who has played the game and I always like dealing with agents who have played the game. They understand. They’ve got that knowledge.”