MacDonald: Profligacy sums up our season

Mansfield Town winger Alex MacDonald said the wealth of chances wasted in today's 1-1 home draw with Crawley Town summed up the whole campaign.

Stags only took one of their openings as their play-off hopes ended and MacDonald said: “That game summed us up massively this season.

“We have dominated games but come off drawing them, sometimes by giving a sloppy goal away, but many a time by not taking our chances.

“Unfortunately today we just came up that little bit short.

“With the positions we've been in, we've created our own downfall at times.

“At the end of the day the table doesn't lie and that's where we are. We have to take our medicine and try to get better over the summer then come back all guns blazing.”

He added: “It's been a frustrating season to be in the positions we've been in in the league table and finish off where we are.

“It's been frustrating for me personally. I feel like I've played well and given it everything to try to get this club where we want it to be.

“I'd like to think there's more to come from me. I had a dip for five or six weeks where I didn't feel as good as I had been, which was disappointing. But I felt like I picked up towards the back end of the season.

“I will get away and enjoy some time with my family now. It's important to get the feet up and recharge the batteries. It's been a long hard season.

“We will all reflect on the season as a whole and where we can improve.”

New boss David Flitcroft is expected to make big changes over the summer and MacDonald said: “We know the type of team he will build and the sort of players he wants and we are all fully behind whatever he does.”