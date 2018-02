Mansfield Town fans witnessed their side lose 1-0 to promotion rivals Swindon Town.

It ended their nine match unbeaten run in League Two.

Matt Taylor scored the winner for the home side six minutes before half-time but Mansfield had plenty of opportunities to take something away from the County Ground.

Match photographer Gareth Williams captured these faces in the crowd.

