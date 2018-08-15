LOMAS ON MANSFIELD TOWN: Walker could be the man for Mansfield Town this season

The summer capture of Tyler Walker on loan from neighbours Nottingham Forest always looked an astute piece of business by Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft.

Last night confirmed he could be the pick of the summer signings if he can keep up that kind of form.

This was a player who had already shown his talents both up front and out wide at Championship level and who needed regular football.

He could do little more than score on his debut against Newport County and then grab a first half hat-trick in the 6-1 Carabao Cup hammering of Accrington Stanley last night.

A League One side were simply unable to handle him as he won two penalties himself, emphatically scoring both, and nonchalantly flicked in a third before the first half had even ended.

Walker has – as Flitcroft points out – had the perfect tutor in dad Des Walker and has also slowly gained invaluable experience in loan spells at Bolton Wanderers, Burton Albion, Stevenage and Port Vale.

Now, at the age of 21 you feel this could be his time to shine this season – and Stags could see the benefits.

It was frustrating for him at Forest when a change of manager saw him slip further down the pecking order just when he was making an impact in a wide position.

Certainly this season he would have been lucky to get any sort of outing at the City Ground looking at the impressive depth of quality Aitor Karanka has brought in over the summer.

But Flitcroft has long been an admirer of the youngster and his signing genuinely excited Stags fans.

Alongside the experience of Craig Davies, the duo have every chance of being one of the most formidable pairings in League Two this season with the talented Otis Khan lurking just behind them to pick up the pieces of anything they don’t finish.

We may even find that Stags and Danny Rose do kiss and make up - and what a lethal striker to be pushing the others hard for a place if that ultimately happens.

I don’t know about you but I am already feeling a tad more excited by this season than last.

Even the curse of Accrington Stanley is over!