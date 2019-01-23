LOMAS ON MANSFIELD TOWN: Can boss David Flitcroft pull a rabbit from the hat to replace Hayden White?

Whether or not Mansfield Town can replace broken leg victim Hayden White in time for the January window slamming shut, this squad still has enough to make the top three.

But it would really shore up those chances if they can bring someone in.

However, with just eight days of transfer window left, it’s not going to be easy to find another White, who suffered that horrendous injury right at the end of Saturday’s fantastic comeback win at Colchester United.

The fact that he can play just as well as an attacking right back, a downright tricky right wing back or a fast, tall centre half means he is a hard act to follow.

WHITE OUT FOR SEASON WITH BROKEN LEG - CLUB REACTION



Stags do have the option to play CJ Hamilton back there, but you always feel that you are getting more from him wide on the left or up front.

Will Atkinson could do a steady job there without the dynamism of White while Paul Anderson remains firmly out of the first team picture.

The White injury is an untimely blow, though not as untimely as if it had happened in another couple of weeks.

A replacement who can do all three jobs would be the dream ticket.

However, if they are simply an attacking-minded right back then, all being well, the return to centre half of long-term-injured David Mirfin plus cover from youngster Lewis Gibbens would see Stags through at centre half.

We will just have to see if boss David Flitcroft can pull any rabbits out of the hat.

Hopefully the squad will use the anger and pain of seeing their team mate’s season end so soon can be used as added fuel to help them towards their ultimate end of season goal.

Anyone who had doubts about their character will have had those doubts firmly quashed with Saturday’s heroics.

To trail 2-0 away at half-time to one of your promotion rivals and come back to win it is a tremendous feat.

The joyous scenes at the end between players, manager and fans will long live in the memory so it was such a sickener that White’s injury dampened that mood.

The 3-2 victory left Stags firmly in third, three points ahead of fourth-placed Carlisle and seven points from seventh-placed Forest Green, in the final play-off spot.

With just 18 games to go, Tranmere in town on Saturday and a tough game at Forest Green ahead on Tuesday, excitement and attendances are building.

Nottingham Forest’s decision to leave top scorer Tyler Walker on loan for the rest of the season was further cause for celebration and the telepathic-like play he can conjure up with fellow Reds loanee Jorge Grant bodes very well indeed.

They say your luck evens out in football so let’s all hope that White’s injury can be evened out by no one swooping to take CJ Hamilton away from the club before deadline.

His speed and magic remain key to the promotion push and the news that Aston Villa’s interest has cooled is encouraging.

But nine days is a long time in football, the big clubs have sums of money that Stags may not be able to afford to turn down and it will only be once that window closes next Thursday at 11pm that the worries over Hamilton going will finally be put to bed.