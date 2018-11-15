Lewis Gibbens returns to Mansfield Town’s first team squad

Stags' head physio Ross Hollinworth is to leave his post.
Young defender Lewis Gibbens was back in first team action this week after being given a short break from the pressures of the first team squad.

Boss David Flitcroft said: “Lewis got to a point with the travelling and doing the running after games where it just caught up with him and I gave him the weekend off last weekend.

“He is still a young player, even though he looks like a seasoned pro.

“It’s my job to protect him.

“With the gym sessions he’s been doing it’s been mentally and physically tough, as it is for all the young players.”