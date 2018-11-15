Lewis Gibbens returns to Mansfield Town’s first team squad

Young defender Lewis Gibbens was back in first team action this week after being given a short break from the pressures of the first team squad.

Boss David Flitcroft said: “Lewis got to a point with the travelling and doing the running after games where it just caught up with him and I gave him the weekend off last weekend.

“He is still a young player, even though he looks like a seasoned pro.

“It’s my job to protect him.

“With the gym sessions he’s been doing it’s been mentally and physically tough, as it is for all the young players.”