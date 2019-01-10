Let’s start another unbeaten run says Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town must put the misery of seeing their 17-game unbeaten run halted last weekend and start another one at home to Yeovil Town on Saturday, said boss David Flitcroft.

Stags lost 3-2 at Carlisle on Saturday and had the influential Neal Bishop sent off, but ahead of two home games in four days, the manager said: “One door closes and another one opens - I am a big believer of that in life.

“A run is always going to come to an end. It’s what you do after it.

“Our form at the One Call has been really good and the football has been excellent.

“It’s good to get back in front of our home supporters again. The lads know how good they’ve been at home.

“The run has gone but let’s try to start another one. Our values don’t die over one defeat. We have them every day.

“I bounced in yesterday and got the players back on it.

“The unbeaten run has gone and we have to make sure we shelve it, flush it and move on, which two home games will give us the chance to do.”