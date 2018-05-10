Let’s sign Miller says Stags fans on poll

Mansfield Town supporters would like to see Ricky Miller joining the club on a permanent basis next season.

The Peterborough United loanee striker was transfer-listed by the Posh this week, despite having two years still to run on his deal at London Road, and a poll of Stags fans on our web site saw 73 per cent say Mansfield should make a move for him.

Miller barely got a look in during his time on loan, despite a fantastic goalscoring record and Stags struggling to finish chances.

But, when given a full 45 minutes against Crewe, he scored and won man of the match for a thrilling all-action display before being sidelined with injury.

All eyes are now on manager David Flitcroft, who could announce his retained list as early as today.