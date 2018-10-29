Leicester City helicopter crash is Radfords’ worst nightmare

Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford said the Leicester City helicopter crash was her worst nightmare come true.

City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed when the aircraft spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball just after clearing the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

LOCAL CLUBS UNITE IN GRIEF WITH LEICESTER CITY AFTER HELICOPTER TRAGEDY



Carolyn and husband, Stags chairman John Radford, do much of their travelling by helicopter, so the Foxes’ tragedy was very close to home to them.

She said on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter and crew after the crash outside the King Power Stadium.

“We often use our helicopter around football stadiums across the UK, both piloting and as passengers. This is your worst nightmare.

“Sending love, prayers and strength during this time to those involved the club, staff, players and fans.”

Former Mansfield Town defender Gary Silk and ex-Stags head phsio Simon Murphy are now both on first team physio staff at Leicester.

Silk gained a diploma in sports massage from Loughborough College while playing for the Stags between 2008 and 2011

He simply Tweeted: “It’s been an honour and a pleasure! Thank you Boss! Rest well!”