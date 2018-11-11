Lee Bowyer unhappy as Charlton Athletic face FA Cup replay after draw at Mansfield Town

Lee Bowyer was unhappy that his injury-hit Charlton Athletic squad face yet another game with today’s 1-1 FA Cup draw at Mansfield forcing a replay.

Charlton made nine changes and only had five subs on the bench and had to come from behind to square the game after the break.

“Yes we stay in the cup, but it was the worst outcome possible for us – and now we have got to play Tuesday and a lot of them that played today will have to play 48 hours later which is ridiculous,” he said.

“It is what it is. We can’t change it and we should have won the game anyway. We’ve missed three clear cut chances first half and Nicky (Ajose) was one v one second half. But we weren’t ruthless enough.

“We didn’t play well first half. I thought we were poor. We didn’t pass the ball.

“We were a little bit better second half but overall I was disappointed.

“I thought he played well and handled himself well in his first proper game. I don’t know if he knew much about the goal.”

On the nine changes, he added: “Apart from Toby no one really stood out for me.

“We have a lot of games coming up Saturday/Tuesday and I wanted them to tell me they are ready when I need them.

“But they were below par today and they know it. That’s the experienced players you rely on too that have been here a million times.”