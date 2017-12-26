Lee Angol: “Mansfield Town need to stop chucking points away”

Goalscorer Lee Angol says Mansfield Town must stop chucking points away.

Angol netted a vital late equaliser as Stags rescued a 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Grimsby.

But the Stags striker feels one point was scant reward for a Mansfield side 10 of their 24 matches.

“I felt that we could have won the game,” he said. “We need to put the ball in the net when we are on top and we are not doing that right now.

“We should have put the game to bed, we took a point but know we should have had three.

“We have a lot of talent in this team and we know we should be higher up in the league.

“We have thrown a lot of points away and hopefully we can turn that around in the second half of the season.

“We have to learn from the first half of the seaosn and not throw points away, we have to punish teams when we are on top and gain points.”

And Angol is also targeting more goals on a personal level as he looks to stamp his mark on the side during the rest of the season.

“For me the first half of the season could have brought more goals,” he added.

“I am happy with how it has gone today. When you come off the bench you want to have an impact and build momentum.

“I wangted to get us back in to it and was happy to do that. The goal put pressure on them.”