League One friendly for the Stags

A Mansfield Town XI will take on a strong League One club in a behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow (Tuesday) as boss Steve Evans looks to fine-tune his squad for Saturday’s big game at Swindon.

The Stags already have an away Central League reserves fixture at Port Vale tomorrow (2pm).

But, unsure if Vale will field a young or experienced side, Evans has elected to play it safe and make sure his fringe players and three new signings will be up against strong opposition.

“I will be sending a very young side to Port Vale,” said Evans.

“People know our views that we usually play the experienced players, but this time it will be more like an U18s.

“The boys who need minutes from our first team group will be in a behind-closed-doors match against a League One club.

“It’s just about the quality of opponent. We don’t know what we’ll get at Port Vale. You turn up sometimes and it’s kids.

“We know what the League One club will bring tomorrow – everyone who has not been used in their first team at the weekend and others very much like us.”