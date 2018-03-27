Late double sends young Stags top after Grimsby goals thriller

Two goals in the last two minutes sensationally sent Mansfield Town reserves to the top of the Central League North B table at Grimsby Town this afternoon.

With the first team facing two games in four days over Easter, Stags sent a young side to Grimsby with a win for either side destined to send them top.

The Mariners looked set to win it when they led 3-1 after the break only to see Mansfield hit back hard.

Lewis Gibbens opened the scoring for Stags from a corner routine after only seven minutes, but JJ Hooper’s stunning effort from range on 42 minutes levelled the game before half-time.

Wilder clipped the Grimsby woodwork before Harry Cardwell put the home side 2-1 up on 53 minutes, volleying in from a corner just after a superb save by keeper Xavier Sundby.

A minute later Diallang Jaiyesimi extended Grimsby’s lead from the spot and all looked lost for the visitors.

However, on 59 minutes Jason Law cut in from the left and smashed home at the near post before Gibbens prodded in at the far post from a free kick to make it 3-3 on 70 minutes.

On 88 minutes Aiden Walker cut in from the right and curled the ball superbly into the top corner from 20 yards to make it 4-3.

Rhys Sarson then put the seal on it a minute later as he won a race to the ball with the keeper to roll home.

STAGS: Sundby, Law, Johnson, Healey, Gibbens, Walker, Wilder, Ward, Sarson, Smith, Gooden. SUBS: Mars, Sinclair, Bircumshaw, Harrison, Purvin.