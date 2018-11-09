Late decision on Khan fitness for Mansfield Town FA Cup clash

Mansfield Town will make a late decision on the fitness of Otis Khan before deciding if he will rejoin the squad for Sunday’s tough FA Cup first round home clash with Charlton Athletic (12.45pm).

The midfielder suffered an Achille’s tendon injury at home to MK Dons and has missed the last two games, though he is now back in training.

“We will leave it right to the wire with Otis,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“With it being a Sunday game we are hoping it might give us a small chance to have him in and around what we’re doing. He is on the grass now.

“To have a player and a component like Otis in your armoury would be brilliant for us as he’s different to anything we’ve got in the squad. He plays in pockets and finds good space.

“He is getting the assists I brought him in for and he is a miss for us.

“We have a small glimmer of hope. But Sunday might be too soon. We will make a calculated decision on Saturday afternoon.”