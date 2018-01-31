King ready to fight for a Stags shirt

Swansea City loanee Adam King knows there are no guarantees of a starting place in Mansfield Town’s current successful side, but the midfielder is happy to fight for one.

“Coming here, there are no guarantees I will play,” he said after signing yesterday.

“You have to fight and earn your place and, if you do play, you’ve got to keep the jersey. It’s a big part of football.

“It makes you hungry as you want to play every week.

“Obviously the team is doing well so I know it’s going to be difficult to get in, but if the chance comes I will be ready to take it.”

On joining Mansfield ahead of interested League One clubs, he said: “It was a great opportunity for me after speaking to the gaffer.

“He told me a lot of things about the club and the way it’s going and I was delighted to jump at the chance for this opportunity to play here and hopefully get promotion as well.

“I knew the club is heading in the right direction. They are in a nice league position right now but are obviously looking at pushing further than that to secure a spot to go up.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to come and show what I’ve got, so hopefully it will be a good loan spell for me.”

King continued: “I moved down to Swansea when I was 18 and I’ve had a couple of loan spells – it’s been a good experience for me down there.

“Obviously now I am looking to get out there in the leagues and show what I’ve got.

“It’s been good to play under different managers and different styles of football.

“I won a trophy with Swansea U23s but the real football is here and I’m looking forward to getting started.

On playing League Two football, he added: “The tempo is a lot higher and for me it’s better being involved in something where you’re playing for points and being among the boys, who are all pushing in the same direction. It’s going to be a great experience.

“I know it’s competitive. I’ve been looking at the league table and there are a lot of teams on a similar number of points. I am happy coming into a competitive environment and I am ready for it.”

On his playing style, he said: “I’ve got a lot of energy, I get around the pitch and like to get forward when I can and chip in with a few goals. Hopefully I can show that here.

“I met the boys yesterday on my first day in and they are a great bunch, so I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I don’t mind going into a new dressing room as I’ve done it a couple of times before. It’s the game we play. You have to go in, do your best and just fit in as quick as you can. It’s not going to be hard here as the boys are very welcoming.”

