King debut as Stags make two changes

Mansfield Town make two changes for tonight’s visit of Newport County.

Swansea City loanee Adam King made his debut in central midfield in place of Joel Byrom while winger Alfie Potter took over from Will Atkinson with Alex MacDonald moving across into a central role.

Jacob Mellis and Zander Diamond were back among the substitutes.

Stags were looking to get back to form after a first defeat in 10 League Two games at Swindon last weekend.

Newport, now six points outside the play-offs, have failed to win in their last three League games and were without a match last weekend due to a postponement.

STAGS: Logan; Anderson, Pearce, Bennett, Benning; Potter, King, MacDonald, Hamilton; Rose, Hemmings. Subs: Olejnik, Diamond, Miller, Penney, Mellis, Spencer, Atkinson.

NEWPORT: Day, Pipe, White, Demetriou, Butler, Bennett, Dolan, Labadie, Willmott, Amond, Nouble. Subs: Bittner, Tozer, Jackson, McCoulsky, Reid, O’Brien, Sheehan. REFEREE: Ben Toner of Lancashire.