Key dates for Stags fans

Mansfield Town supporters will discover the club’s 2018/19 fixtures list when it is released at 9am on Thursday, 21st June.

Chesterfield may be gone, but Stags will still have two local derbies to look forward to after Notts County lost their two-legged play-off semi-final to Coventry City.

Joining Mansfield in League two from the National League will be old adversaries Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Coming down from League One to join the division will be Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Bury.

The opening round of fixtures across all three EFL divisions selected to be broadcast live on Sky Sports will also be announced by the EFL.

The new League Two season will kick-off on Saturday, 4th August.

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup will take place on Saturday, 16th June with round ones games taking place in the week commencing Monday, 7th August.