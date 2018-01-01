Kane Hemmings says he is growing in confidence at Mansfield Town

On-loan Oxford striker Kane Hemmings admitted his performances are getting better as his confidence grows after his brace helped Mansfield Town into the play-off places with a 3-1 home win against Carlisle United.

Hemmings is now waiting to hear if Oxford will recall him this month or if the loan will remain to the end of the campaign.

“We are playing with confidence and we all know where we want to go. That’s the main thing,” smiled Hemmings.

“Winning breeds confidence and you can see that in the team at the minute.

“When you are confident you enjoy your football.”

On where he will be at the end of January, he said: “If I am still here I will be delighted to be here. If not, I’ve had a great time here.

“Personally it couldn’t have gone any better for me to start 2018. I was delighted to get two goals.

“But the important thing was that we got the win in the end as it puts us in a really good position.

“We’ve had a fantastic couple of weeks.”

Hemmings punished a poor Danny Grainger backpass to open the scoring and said: “He was heading into a bit of an alley and I just anticipated he was going to play it back to the keeper. I wanted to get on the end of it and finish it.

“The last three or four games have been every enjoyable for me and long may it continue.

“Hopefully the goals will start pushing us up the league.

“Other than that five or 10 minutes after the penalty we were very convincing today and they didn’t have many clear chances.

“We were good today. Everyone all over the pitch was right at it and, after the great result at Wycombe, I think there were some tired legs out there.

“But we can now rest up and get ready for the weekend now.”