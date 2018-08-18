John McGreal reflects on ‘good point’ for his Colchester United side at Mansfield Town

Colchester United boss John McGreal admitted their late equaliser in this afternoon’s 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town was a big point against a side expected to be among their promotion rivals.

Samie Szmodics’ stoppage time equaliser wiped out what had looked to be a home winner by Craig Davies on 81 minutes and McGreal said: “We all thought it was going to end up as a 0-0. But we’ll take a 1-1.

“It would have been hard on us to lose after the way we had defended.

“This was a very good point as Mansfield are one of the big clubs of this division.

“We knew they had scored six goals on Tuesday night and would come out fast, but I think we smothered them well.

“We thought about taking Sammie off as he looked tired, but he can get you a goal out of nothing so we decided to keep him on.”

He added: “We feel we have a good team and we have had a good start. This was another tough game away from home ticked off and a good away point.

“It was good to play in front of what is a noisy crowd and keep them quiet. The keep the Mansfield faithful quiet you must be doing something right.

“It was brilliant for the away fans to score so late at that end.”