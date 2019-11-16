John Dempster reflects on “a real battle” for his Mansfield Town side at Macclesfield

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said his side showed the right mentality in defending their goal to keep a clean sheet and earn a point at Macclesfield.

The Stags extended their unbeaten away run with a 0-0 draw at Moss Rose but had to be resolute late on when down to 10-men after Danny Rose was forced off through injury.

Dempster said it was a “real battle” for his players against a midtable Macclesfield side who were “fighting for their lives” with off-the-field issues in the lead up to the game.

Dempster said: “It’s a mentality, not to let the ball go in the back of your net. It takes bravery. Sometimes you’re going to get a whack, sometimes you’re going to get hurt, which a couple of our players did today. They put their bodies on the line to defend that goal and we were worthy of the clean sheet.”

The hosts mustered 13 shots to Mansfield’s five on a rain-soaked visit to Cheshire for Dempster’s side.

“It was a real battle,” he said.

“I thought we shaded it in the first half. In terms of opportunities, there weren’t loads for either team. When we did get in good areas the ball was very lively on the surface. Many times it was coming off our shins and knees because it was bobbling up. Other times we take responsibility for not having that quality when it really counts.

“I was pleased with the players’ endeavour. The effort was there for everyone to see. Macclesfield are fighting for their lives, fighting for contracts, fighting for a future. I think, although it wasn’t pleasing on the eye at times, nobody could discredit the players for the effort they put in today. It was a real shift for both sides.

“I was really pleased with how we handled their set-plays, particularly in the last 10 minutes when they were throwing bodies forward. They had a lot of big boys and we were brave. We were putting our heads in where it hurt.

“Matt Preston’s had a few whacks, that was KP’s first game back for a while, Sweeney’s had a good game defensively and so has Conrad. You’ve got to credit the defenders sometimes. It’s a clean sheet on the road.

“A couple of months ago we might have lost that game and it shows real character to come through, especially with 10 men. It was disappointing to see Danny hobble off but we got through it.”

While Dempster said Rose was being assessed by the medical staff post-match for a suspected hamstring injury, though he hopes it is “not too serious”.