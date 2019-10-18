John Dempster hopes Mansfield Town’s hammering of Oldham Athletic can kickstart consistent home form

Manager John Dempster is hoping last weekend’s hammering of Oldham at the One Call stadium can kickstart Mansfield Town into more consistent home form.

Stags travel to Forest Green this weekend looking for a third win in a row, but have another quick opportunity to build on their home form on Tuesday when EFL new boys Salford City are the visitors.

“It is crucial to win back-to-back games at League Two level as, if you can do that over the course of a season, you find yourself moving up the table quickly and being in touching distance,” said Dempster.

“I know it’s only one game but it was vitally important we changed our home form as we want to be a force in particular at home.

“Some of our away performances have been good this year, but we are yet to set the world alight at home. So Saturday was the start of us going in the right direction.”

Dempster also surprised Oldham – and Stags fans – by switching to a 4-4-2 formation, which did him proud.

“From the start I said I wanted to be a team that can play a number of formations without over-complicating it,” he said.

“We’ve not got to the place I wanted to be quick enough.

“But we are now confident playing 4-4-2, we can play 3-5-2 and also been successful with 3-4-3 as well. That’s where I wanted to be sooner.

“It’s took a while to get there, but now I feel however go into a game we have a couple of systems that we can flip to if we felt tactically that was what was required.

“We have a strong squad with a number of players who can play in different positions so I am slowly feeling like I am getting the group where they need to be and you can feel that back from the players in their confidence and belief.”