John Coleman praises players as Accrington Stanley open up lead at top of table

Accrington boss John Coleman paid tribute to 10-men Mansfield Town’s valiant efforts against his table-toppers as Stanley edged a 1-0 win this afternoon.

After Mal Benning’s 13th minute red card, Stags made sure it was an even contest, despite being short-handed against the best side in League Two and only a Seamus Conneely header on 60 minutes split the teams.

“It was a stop-start game. Mansfield came flying out of the traps and pinned us back for the first few minutes and almost scored,” said Coleman.

“Then we warmed into the game and should have scored two goals ourselves from two good chances.”

On the red card he said: “I was unsighted by the fourth official so I couldn’t comment on the actual challenge. “But Billy has a hole in his groin. You don’t get a hole in your groin by not getting a high challenge.

“For 10 minutes after that we really upped our game and pinned them back.

“But give Mansfield their due. They forced us back themselves, had a real go and the crowd got right behind them.

“We restricted their chances and thankfully got the goal with a rare Seamus Conneely header.

“After the goal I thought we saw it out very professionally and could have added one or two more.

“We defended a lot of balls into the box and defended them well.

“I do think we looked a little bit rusty for having a couple of weeks off.”

“But we now have a massive game coming up on Monday and we have to give it our all.”