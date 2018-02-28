Is David Flitcroft set to be named new Mansfield Town boss?

David Flitcroft is set to be named the new manager of Mansfield Town, it is being reported.

Stags will unveil the new manager during a press conference at 10.45am tomorrow, with national media outlets reporting that the Swindon Town boss David Flitcroft is set for the hotseat.

to leave the club to take over at League Two rivals Mansfield, BBC Sport understands.

Mansfield are looking for a new manager after Steve Evans resigned on Tuesday before being appointed Peterborough boss on Wednesday.

Flitcroft, 44, took over at the County Ground in June 2017, and has guided Swindon to seventh in League Two.