Injection to settle down injury for Mansfield Town striker Davies

Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies has had an injection into his troublesome ankle as he looks to make a first team return.

“He had a scan and yesterday he had an injection into the back of his heel to help the ankle and that will hopefully settle down over the next seven to 10 days,” said manager David Flicroft.

“He will still be able to do some sort of gym-based training. The injection should just calm the ankle down again.

“We probably won’t have him for the Swindon game and it’s now how his ankle responds to that injection.