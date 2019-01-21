Stags v Tranmere

IN PICTURES: Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers from years gone by

Mansfield Town take on Tranmere Rovers this weekend at the One Call Stadium.

Here, we take a pictorial look back at meetings between the two sides from years gone by.

Terry Eccles shoots at goal for Mansfield.

1. 1976

Dave Caldwell fires home a penalty for Stags.

2. 1978

Dave Caldwell and Kevin Bird try to turn the ball home in a goalmouth scramble.

3. 1982

Charlie Bell scores for Mansfield.

4. 1983

