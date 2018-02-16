‘If he came home with your daughter you’d be proud’ - which Stags player is Steve Evans talking about?

Mansfield Town winger CJ Hamilton again showed how good he can be with an electric performance in midweek, just a couple of weeks after Stags rejected bids for him.

Hamilton barely figured under previous manager Adam Murray.

Current boss Steve Evans smiled: “CJ was outstandingly good on Tuesday after being outstandingly rubbish at Swindon last weekend!

“We are working hard with CJ to get some consistency as when he’s at the top of his game, he’s a handful for any defender. It doesn’t matter what level you are.

“What you can’t defend against is the pace CJ’s got. When he has an end product on the end of that he’s quite formidable.

“He has played a big part since we came in. We identified very quickly the boy’s got that type of pace. He’s got a great left foot. He’s got the biggest heart in the world.

“He’s a great kid. If he came home with your daughter you’d be proud.”

It’s a far cry from the forgotten player Evans found when he took over the club.

He said: “When we arrived here I think he had about four big jackets. He used to put them on on matchdays and sit up in the stands. He couldn’t get near it.

“The nice thing is he’s earned this. We’ve not done anything.

“We just looked at him and thought ‘you’re good enough to play in our team’. If he plays like he did the other night he’ll be a big reason why we achieve what we are trying to do.”