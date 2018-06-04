‘I’d still be a Stag if it wasn’t for David Holdsworth’ - D’Laryea

Jon D’Laryea believes he’d still be with the Stags if it wasn’t for former boss David Holdsworth. The ex-Stag was speaking to Mansfield Matters’ A Trip Down Memory Lane series.

The series is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society. All those interested in donating can do so diret to the Alzheimer’s Society or Mansfield Matters’ Go Fund Me page, where 80pc goes to the charity and 20pc to the project’s running costs. Episodes so far include: Former Goalkeeper Ian Bowling, YTS graduate Bobby Hassell and Goal scoring Ace Micky Boulding. Craig Priest previews this week’s episode with Jon D’Laryea.