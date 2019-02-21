I brought Alex MacDonald back too soon admits Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft has admitted he probably got it wrong by pitching midfield tiger Alex MacDonald back in too soon in last weekend’s derby defeat at Notts County.

MacDonald looked well short on fitness as a second half substitute, having been sidelined with injury since September.

Flitcroft said: “After being out for such a long time, with Macca’s enthusiasm and the way he’s been in training I probably got caught up in that.

“It was only when I put him on that it was a different set of circumstances.

“When you’re on a training ground you are in and among your own players. He lifts the training tempo every day.

“But that was a real hotbed and a difficult game in which to throw him on last Saturday and I probably got it wrong, thinking he was further on than he was with his match-play.”

He added: “He had been out a long time and it probably wasn’t a wise decision to throw him on in such a big game.

“It will take time. We have games booked in for Macca and we’ll work on it.”