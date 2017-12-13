Help us over the promotion line is Stags’ CEO’s battle cry

Mansfield Town are calling on the town to help them over the promotion line and back them for the second half of what should be a thrilling campaign.

Attendances are already up this season as Steve Evans’ side have battled their way into the play-off reckoning, Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley leaving them outside the top seven only on goal difference.

Now, with two home games in a row and half-season tickets for sale for 1st January onwards, Stags’ chief executive Carolyn Radford thanked the regulars for their backing and called on the rest of the town to swell numbers and noise levels.

“We still have what I think is going to be the best part of the season yet to come,” said Carolyn.

“It will be a real battle and there will be ups and downs. But it will be money well spent and you are buying into an experience and into our Mansfield ‘church of football’, coming down here religiously and getting behind the team. It becomes addictive.

“The half season tickets make an ideal Christmas present – it’s a really good offer.

“I think the second half of the season is going to be a good upwards trajectory, hopefully climbing up into the top three automatic promotion spots.

“We are on target. Steve sets his targets behind the scenes and we are all extremely positive about the outcome at the end of the season.”

Carolyn believes the noise fans have been making this season has been a huge boost to the players.

“The fans are the difference for us,” she said.

“You look at the amount of noise they made at Coventry. It was electric and to create that atmosphere in a stadium like that is quite a tough feat – but they did it.

“I can’t emphasise enough how much the players react positively to having someone behind them, singing right though the game. The fans get them over the line.

“They will be so important in this next half of the season to just create that winning environment in the town.”

Carolyn said she could already feel the town warming to their efforts this season.

“It was wonderful switching on the town’s Christmas lights, seeing everyone coming together and their reaction,” she said.

“It feels like they are really getting behind this football club now.

“They realise John and I are putting in absolutely everything we can – every ounce of our energy and passion. “We are really throwing it into the football club and hopefully it will be rewarded with promotion come the end of the season.

“We really thank the fans who are coming out and watching the games.”

Despite not beating Chesterfield in the home derby at One Call Stadium, Carolyn hopes many of the almost 6,000 home fans will return with successive home games against struggling sides Yeovil Town (Saturday) and Morecambe (Saturday, 213rd December) to come.

“We had so many people at the Chesterfield game - one of the biggest attendances in recent history - so we desperately wanted to win,” she said.

“We ended up drawing, but I hope the people that came for that game will now turn out week after week.

“We can then buy even better players. The fans will have contributed to the club as well as us.

“It would just be amazing over the Christmas period if people came down and brought the families with them. Come and watch an entertaining game of football.

“I think everyone would agree that the way we play football now is becoming a pleasure to watch, even if we get blips every now and again.

“Generally, overall, the quality and the entertainment, has definitely improved under Steve.

“Off the pitch our hospitality and everything around the ground has become more professional too.”

At the start of the season, boss Evans said he wanted to be in the play-off pack at the turn of the year and remains firmly on course.

“The first half of the season has gone very well and we’re only just out of the play-offs on goal difference,” said Carolyn.

“If we’d have got three points at Crawley we’d have been way up there, so it is very tight in those top spots at the moment.

“It wasn’t the best of days and we are all hurting from it.

“But we had just gone 12 games unbeaten and Steve is very positive. It was always going to take time to gel and it definitely has now.

“We’re not going to win them all, though it would be nice. “But I think there’s a clarity in the way we’re playing now. We look much more together.

“Off the pitch the players have really settled in and I think they all have a good relationship developing between each other. They know the one aim is getting us promoted.”

The half-season tickets, priced £170 adult, £140 senior citizens, £95 young adult and £50 junior, are on sale now from the club.