Half term report - Mansfield Town players’ marks out of 10 so far Mansfield Town owner, John Radford, with manager David Flitcroft. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up With Mansfield Town on a superb unbeaten run and in the automatic promotion places, it’s time for a half term report. Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas reviews the season so far and gives the players marks out of 10. Preston North End rumoured to have had big bid turned down for Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton with West Bromwich Albion also interested