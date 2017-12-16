Glovers boss hails 'great point' at Mansfield

Under-pressure Yeovil Town boss Darren Way declared today's 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town a 'great point' as his side held their nerve under intense pressure.

It was only the Glovers' second point in six League Two games and Way smiled: “We kept it simple today. We wanted a spirited performance and in the first half we created the better of the chances.

“We were unlucky not to be one or two up at the break. It is a hard place to come here, the emotions were high and it is lively when you come here.

“The players held their nerve. The players were magnificent today, they showed a real good spirit of performance.”

Despite their League form, they have had good cup results and he added: “We have lost two out of eight in all competitions and you can see the progression is there.

“I did not expect this season would be easy, as much as I want to be in a higher position the players have given everything.”

He added: “It is a great point for us. Mansfield have a budget that is probably double ours and this is a hard place to come.

“I am really pleased for the players. We know our away performances have got to be better.

“The hard work and the effort is there but we have to make sure that we keep growing and keep the group together.”