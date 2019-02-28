Gethin Jones hoping to finish the season on a high with Mansfield Town after a frustrating start to the campaign at Fleetwood Town

Gethin Jones is hoping to put a frustrating first half of the season behind him and finish on a high with loan club Mansfield Town.

The defender, on loan at the One Call Stadium from his parent club Fleetwood Town, has made five appearances for the Stags since his January switch.

It followed eight appearances for the Cod Army up until that point, but the 23-year-old is eager to make his mark between now and the end of the current campaign.

“It’s been a frustrating season so far but hopefully one that could end in something special,” said Jones.

“There were other clubs that came in for me in January but I wasn’t too sure on them.

“After the gaffer [David Flitcroft] phoned me and told me his philosophy of play and what the club wants to achieve, I then looked at the results and fixtures and where Mansfield were in the league table, before making a decision.”

And added: “The main thing for me in the January that’s just gone is to play football and I thought Mansfield would be the perfect place for me.

Jones, a product of the Everton academy, is contracted at Fleetwood until the end of the 2019/20 season. He joined the club following a loan spell in the second half of last season.