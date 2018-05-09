GALLERY: The story of Mansfield Town’s rollercoaster 2017/18 season told in pictures

Here is the story of Mansfield Town’s 2017/18 rollercoaster season told in photographs.

There were many highlights in a campaign that had promised so much with the expensively-assembled squad at times living up to their pre-season title favourites tag.

But too often they ended up with draws when they should have won games.

And no one could foresee the architect of that side, Steve Evans, jumping ship at the end of February.

It was a seismic shock that rattled the club to its core.

New boss David Flitcroft, with a glowing CV, was quickly recruited from Swindon Town to try to keep the promotion push on track.

But the new boss said he found unexpected problems within the club and, having taken nine games to register his first win, the chance of glory slipped agonisingly between his fingers on the final day of the season.

However, the Stags ended on a five game unbeaten run with Flitcroft confident he can take the club that step further next season.

To see some of the best images our photographers took, click on the slideshow logo on the main picture or the green text at the top of this article.

FLITCROFT ON WHY STAGS FAILED



LOMAS ON STAGS COLUMN ON THE SEASON’S FAILURE



FIVE GAMES WHERE IT ALL WENT WRONG FOR MANSFIELD



TIM MORRISS’ VIEWS ON THE SEASON



CHAIRMAN RADFORD BACKS FLITCROFT NEXT SEASON

