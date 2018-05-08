GALLERY: Mansfield Town FC awards night

Danny Rose picked up two trophies at Mansfield Town’s annual awards night on Sunday.

He was named Players’ Player of the Season and also took the Golden Boot award as the club’s top scorer.

Chairman’s Player of the Season went to Conrad Logan while Mal Benning picked up the Directors’ Player of the Season.

Krystian Pearce landed the Supporters’ Player of the Season accolade.

Academy Player of the Season was won by Lewis Gibbens and Ladies’ Player of the Season went to winger Monica Bowley.

