GALLERY: Logan is Chad Readers’ Player of the Year

Consistent Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan won your votes as Chad Readers’ Stags Player of the Year for 2017/18.

The Irish stopper received his award on the pitch from Chad sports editor John Lomas before Saturday’s home draw with Crawley Town.

Logan edged defensive kingpin Krystian Pearce into second place with top scorer and early frontrunner Danny Rose finishing up in third.

But Pearce did walk away with three other trophies and Rose with one on Saturday.

Pearce was named Westfield Stags, Ollerton Stags and Stags Supporters’ Association Player of the Season.

The Westfield award was presented by Chris Cassidy, Lewis Cassidy, Alison Brocklehurst and Thomas Croucher, the Ollerton award by Leanne Gravill and the SSA trophy by Carla Kelly and Mitchell Walters.

Rose won the Shirebrook Stags Player of the Year, presented by Craig Foster, Stan Downs, Alfie Foster and Roison Downs.

The Emma Stamp Trophy for Most Man of the Match awards went to Alex MacDonald, presented by Michael and Philip Stamp.

The awards were completed by the Jack Retter Youth Team Player of the Year which was handed over to Lewis Gibbens by Keiran and Steve Danby.