Frustrations grow for injured Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald’s injury continues to frustrate the player as boss David Flitcroft admitted it was impossible to put a timescale on it.

MacDonald is recovering from bone bruising and may not be back before the New Year.

“We know he has got to go through a certain process over the next two weeks with straight line running and twisting and turning,” said Flitcroft

“He did the injury with the impact of a landing so we won’t recreate that movement until everything else in and around it is strong.

“I’d love to say he will be two weeks, but it could be four.

Will the skipper be fit for derby day?



“It’s a strange one as it’s bone bruising. Lee Frecklington at Lincoln has a similar injury.

“I am not ducking or diving - I genuinely can’t give a time scale.

“If it was a cartilage injury you’d know that three weeks and a certain way of rehabilitating and you’re back.

“It is how the injury settles. One bone bruising is not the same as another.”

The manager admitted: “It’s not just frustrating me, it’s frustrating the hell out of Macca.

“You look at what he gives to training, to games and to the squad in general, he needs football.

“He is one of those players that’s got a lot of testosterone and aggression and he needs to be out there.

“So I gutted for him. He needs football in his life.

“We do miss him and we want to see him back.”