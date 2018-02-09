Fringe players attracting non-League interest

Mansfield Town have had interest in some of their fringe players from non-League clubs, but none of them have tempted Stags to loan anyone out as yet.

Non-League clubs do not come under the transfer windows and so manager Steve Evans expected calls this week, especially after adding three more names to his squad last week.

“We have had that, but we’ve not had the phone call yet that makes us say yes,” he said.

“We don’t have to let our players out here. So, first and foremost it has to be right for the player.

“Secondly it has to be right financially for our chief executive to say yes.

“I may have said yes to one of them but our chief exec says no because the finance wasn’t right. They control that side of it and I control the football side.

“If it’s right on the football side then I pass it on up the line. It needs two ticks in the box from me and Mrs Radford.”

However, Stags do have several youngsters out on loan for experience and forward Jason Law has just signed a one-month loan deal at Hednesford Town.

Law signed for the Stags in December 2015, aged just 16 at the time, after scoring four times in three games for Carlton Town. Law, 18, has since spent time in Stags’ U21s, while this season he has appeared for Gresley Rovers on loan.

The Pitmen also confirmed that fellow Mansfield loanee Jordan Graham will stay at Keys Park until the end of the season after an option to extend the loan was triggered.