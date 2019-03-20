Former Mansfield Town pair Paul Holland and Andy Todd take over at Long Eaton United

Former Mansfield Town manager and player Paul Holland and ex-Stags midfielder Andy Todd have been named permanent joint-managers of Long Eaton United.

Holland and Todd took over as caretaker managers at Long Eaton in December and the duo have lifted the side from fourth-bottom to ninth in the Total Motion MFL Premier, by taking 30 points from a possible 39.

Holland said: “Toddy and I are delighted to be taking the wheel at such an exciting time for the club.

“As well as the excellent group of experienced players in the squad we have a significant number of exciting young players ready to progress from our Academy and CFC (Community) set up.”