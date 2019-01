Former Mansfield Town cup hero Simon Ireland will take charge of Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Aitor Karanka left the City Ground on Friday morning after the club agreed to his request to be released from his contract.

Ireland will manage the side against Reading on Saturday and until a first team manager is appointed.

He is fondly remembered for hitting the winner as Stags beat Leeds United in the League Cup at Elland Road back in September 1994.