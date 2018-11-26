Former Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray admits his playing days are well and truly over

Mansfield Town legend Adam Murray has promised his playing career is finally over this year at the age of 37.

Murray had three spells with the Stags and long spells at Derby County, Carlisle United and Oxford United during his career.

But, having already retired, last season he donned his boots again to join ex-Mansfield striker coach Karl Hawley at Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division club Sutton Coldfield Town.

“I have completely finished now,” he smiled.

“I finished with Sutton last season. I knew the manager, Karl Hawley, there and he asked if I would go down there and do them a favour for a couple of months.

“Obviously I wasn’t doing anything at the time – I was enjoying the break away from everything to be honest.

“But health-wise I thought to myself I should start getting back on track and shed a bit of timber. It was painful and I did enjoy it.

“But this season my boots are totally hung up and I can’t see them going back on.”

Murray is now coaching Barnsley U18s.