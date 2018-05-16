Former boss Evans snaps up defender Bennett from Stags

Released Mansfield Town defender Rhys Bennett has been snapped up by former boss Steve Evans at League One side Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old, who played 97 times times for the Stags, has signed a two-year contract and revealed he had told Mansfield manager David Flitcroft he wanted to leave the One Call Stadium.

“I had a few offers but once the opportunity to work with a gaffer that knows me came up, I was delighted to come here,” he said.

“Once I made it clear to the (Mansfield) manager that I wanted to go and play in League One to further my career it was pretty simple.”

Mansfield announced on Thursday that Bennett, and five other players, would leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

Evans told the official Posh website: “Rhys played almost every minute of every game for me when I was the manager of Mansfield Town.

“We knew all about Rhys from his days at Rochdale. He was a very accomplished centre-back and he could do an equally effective job at right back.

“In fact, for Rochdale he did a very effective job in the middle of the park.

“He is big, strong and talented and we are absolutely delighted to secure his signature.

“There were a number of clubs towards the top end of League One that wanted to sign him and the top clubs in League Two were keen to take him too.

“I think the boy has every capability of playing in the Championship so he gets a big opportunity to come and play for Posh.”

He added: “We knew we had to react to the market place.

“I had a number of managers, who were not aware that I was interested in bringing Rhys to Peterborough United, asking about his character because they thought he was a top player.

“We know his character. He is an outstanding professional and he will add some real professionalism to some areas which have been missing here.

“He is a good signing, a solid signing and the start of many more good signings to come.”

Bennett previously spent four years at Rochdale and has played for Falkirk.