Forget the FA Cup and focus on Cambridge warns Stags boss

As excitement builds over Mansfield Town’s FA Cup run, boss Steve Evans has told his players to focus on Saturday’s important League Two game at Cambridge United.

Fans were sent into a frenzy on Monday when the fourth round draw paired the winners of this Tuesday’s third round replay between Stags and Cardiff City at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, with Stags on a run of one defeat in 19 and a single point outside the top three, Evans demanded all thoughts of Cardiff and Manchester City go onto a backburner until after Saturday’s trip.

“The chief executive told me who’d we drawn in a message. I didn’t watch it as we’re not in the fourth round,” said Evans.

“We still have to earn that right against a formidable Championship club in Cardiff City.

“Obviously the prize for both teams that will play here is wonderful.

“Manchester City are the best team in English football and, if my opinion from the start of the season is proved right, they will be the best in Europe.

“Supporters can dream. Our chairman and chief executive can dream. Our directors can dream. But the players and staff, led by myself, will have to be really focused when Cardiff City come to town.

“And more importantly we need to be very focused when we go to Cambridge on Saturday as the players who don’t perform at Cambridge have Bob Hope’s chance of playing against Cardiff.”

He added: “The prize of being focused at Cambridge is to play against Cardiff City.

“We have too much respect for Cardiff City to think about Manchester City.

“I’d be surprised if the replay wasn’t on television, given the prize, but we can’t speak for what BT do. That’s their own decision.”