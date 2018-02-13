Flynn ashamed after Stags maul Newport

A week after their proud 2-0 FA Cup replay defeat to Tottenham at Wembley, Newport County tonight found themselves torn apart by Mansfield Town – and boss Michael Flynn was left shellshocked.

Stags won 5-0 and might have had 10 in a superb display of attacking football.

“Let’s not dress it up. Six nights ago I was probably the proudest manager in the country and I am ashamed tonight,” said Flynn.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MATCH REPORT



“If I could go back maybe I’d do something a bit different with the team selection – none of us are blameless.

“But when you concede the type of goals we did, it’s the first time and the last time that the players let themselves down professionally this season.

“It was the worst performance of the season. But we are in it together and they’ve given me everything in just coming up to a year.

“Now we’ve got to get back to basics and be tough to beat as that wasn’t a Newport performance tonight.”

After conceding two early goals, the Welsh club saw a glimmer of light quickly extinguished when a Joss Labadie reply was ruled out for offside.

“I am not going to make any excuses tonight, but Joss Labadie wasn’t offside and goals change games,” said Flynn. “That would have been 2-1. But we were poor tonight as a whole group.

“After the first 10 minutes it was going to be an uphill struggle. Now we need to put it right and that will be on Saturday.

“I feel sorry for the fans who travelled up. “We’ve all got to put a reaction in at the weekend and get a positive performance.”