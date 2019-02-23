Flitcroft unperturbed by impending Walker ban after Mansfield beat Forest Green

David Flitcroft said his side would cope with a suspension for top scorer Tyler Walker after his 95th minute red card in today's vital 1-0 home win over rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Walker's 21st goal of the season secured Stags three vital points, but he was dismissed at the end with no one seeing what happened.

Stags will wait to see if it was dissent or another misdemeanour and if the ban is for two or three games.

It will leave Stags short up front with their other injury problems, but manager Flitcroft said: “We have coped well with it all season. I have not once moaned about it. We have just got on with it.

“The lads who have come in have coped really well and as a squad we have coped really well. It might give me an opportunity to get the boots back on.

“It's one of them. It's part of football. You will always get a percentage of injuries and suspensions but you cope with it.

“The lads coming in know exactly what is expected of them.”

After two successive defeats, the three points were crucial today and he said: “It's been a good response all week. The lads have worked hard all week.

“Bringing Will Tomlinson in gave us a bit more solidity in midfield, but the three up front caused them all sorts of problems, though we didn't finish or put them to the sword first half.

“But Tyler Walker scores second half goals - it's something he does. He waits until defenders switch off and nails them.”

Fans were fully behind Mansfield from the off, despite two defeats and a dire show at Notts County last week.

“The supporters could have come in here today still a little bit peeved and upset with what happened last week,” said Flicroft.

“But there was no overspill from Saturday's poor, poor performance.

“The players produced a display that was high-energy, high-octane that our supporters have been used to us playing against one of the best teams in the league, certainly away from home. They are a threat and they've got good players.

“First half I thought we were outstanding and second half we showed the other side with our resolve. We were steadfast and it was a full team performance.

“I thought first half that was one of the best we've played.”

He added: “The win was important for the players. I am very process driven and level-headed.

“In life when things are not going too well you either crawl under your bed cover or get out of bed and work hard.

“Bad results come and go. Work hard and the results come back as we have been consistent all season.

“That's because you have been doing the right things for a long time.”