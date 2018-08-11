Flitcroft praises Mansfield Town’s character after battling draw

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft praised his side’s character as they twice came from behind to earn a battling 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town this afternoon.

“We showed fantastic character today,” he said.

“Last week we scored two goals that would probably grace the Championship level. But there are going to be times when we have to go away from home and be resolute.

“One million per cent we are going to makes mistakes over the season.

“But it’s how you respond and, with a galvanised squad, it’s how players get you out of that. Certainly that’s what I’ve seen today.

“We’ve gone down a couple of times and the boys have fought really hard to get back into the game and then given it everything they’ve got to try to go on and win it.

“Some of the chances we carved out second half were clear cut and just needed that final touch.”

He added: “We only came here with a view to winning the game.

“But Yeovil have hungry players down here. They are an awkward team to play and they carry a threat.

“They are very brave and play with four players high up the pitch. We have subdued that at times quite well.

“On balance, to come here and not just take Yeovil on but at times to create gilt-edged opportunities, we’ve done everything we could today to win a football match and that’s what we’ve got to be doing going forward.”